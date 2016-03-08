Real Madrid are serious about

Florentino Perez certainly is, and considers the German international to be a cheap alternative to Karim Benzema, Don Balon reveal. Real certainly look lighter everywhere without Cristiano Ronaldo, who moved to Juventus this summer.

The Olympic champion with Germany is only 21, yet has already started at the World Cup for his country, and scored 42 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig since joining them two seasons ago.

Werner has enjoyed interest from the likes of Liverpool and Milan, but Real have always been on his tail, and need someone with an eye for goal to replace Benzema, who works well with team-mates in buildup, but who struggled to score last season.

Perez sees Werner as someone with a big future, but he would still not be a “Galactico” level signing. If Werner arrives, it’s probably going to pull the plug on any Harry Kane interest...