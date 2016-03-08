Real Madrid, Rodrygo: 'I don't want the pressure of replacing Ronaldo..'
12 November at 19:45Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo, who scored a hattrick in the Champions League against Turkish side Galatasaray last week, discussed Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo to gathered reporters in a press conference today (via Calciomercato.com).
"I dreamed of being able to play with Cristiano at Real Madrid, it's a shame he's gone. I'm still very young, too young to be able to occupy the space that was Cristiano's, he's one of the greatest in history not the greatest. I don't want the pressure to replace Ronaldo.”
The 18-year-old Brazilian has broken into Los Blancos’ first team this season and has already scored five goals in six appearances for the Spanish giants, showing his incredible talent. He scored on his La Liga debut against CA Osasuna, as well as scoring three goals and providing one assist in only two Champions League games.
Apollo Heyes
