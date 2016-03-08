Real Madrid 1-0 Roma: Live - hosts lead through an Isco free-kick
19 September at 21:05Real Madrid take on Roma in the Champions League this evening as the Giallorossi look to repeat last year’s European heroics, in which they were knocked out in the semi-finals against Liverpool (despite beating Barcelona in the QFs), against last year’s eventual champions; with Madrid defeating Liverpool in the final.
Roma have had a poor start to Serie A this season, winning just one out of four; on the opening day of the season against Torino. After that, they drew 3-3 with Atalanta, lost 2-1 away to Milan and drew 2-2 at home to an inferior Chievo Verona side.
Madrid, meanwhile, are unbeaten after four league games, winning three and drawing just once. They defeated Getafe 2-0, Girona 4-1 and Leganes 4-1 before eventually being held to a 1-1 draw away at Athletic Bilbao.
Confirmed line-ups:
Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Bale, Benzema, Isco
Roma: Olsen, Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Zaniolo, Nzonzi, De Rossi; El Sha, Dzeko, Ünder
SCROLL THROUGH OUR GALLERY FOR ALL THE LATEST GOALS, CLIPS, HIGHLIGHTS AND MATCH EVENTS
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments