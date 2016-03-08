Real Madrid, rumours suggest Courtois may leave if performances don't improve
28 October at 19:00Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois may leave the club at the end of this season if his performances don’t improve, according to rumours from Spain via Calciomercato.com.
The rumours suggest that due to his performances, especially compared to those of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen and Atletico’s Jan Oblak, he may be replaced by Los Blancos as they look to strengthen the squad and return to the forefront of European football. Courtois is contracted to the club until 2024.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments