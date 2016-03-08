Brazilian side Santos are set to announce the transfer of youngster Rodrygo Goes to Real Madrid, reports say.A 17-year-old forward by trade, Goes is a already senior player for the Santos side and appeared nine times for the club in the league last season, scoring as many as five times, assisting twice.Mundo Deportivo report that Santos are set to announce the youngster's transfer to Real Madrid on Friday at the Business Centre in Sao Paulo.The striker has signed a contract with the Los Blancos till the summer of 2025, but will not join the club till then too.The transfer fee is about 54 million euros, out of which 40 million euros is for the 80 percent rights of the player.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)