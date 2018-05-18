Real Madrid's interest in Bayern Munich's David Alaba is no secret: Agent
19 May at 19:00Bayern Munich star David Alaba is attracting interest from Real Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, the left-back’s father has revealed.
The Austrian international has won every club competition with the German champions since getting promoted to the first team in 2010. He can play in many positions his father George Alaba, who is also his agent, has revealed it is no secret that Real Madrid are interested in signing him.
However, George Alaba has revealed no decision has been taken on his son’s future.
“Everyone knows that Real Madrid are really interested in David, but we can’t say anything right now,” George Alaba told AS.
“We’ll see what happens in the summer. Now isn’t the moment to discuss who is interested in him. Everyone already knows of Madrid’s interest, it’s no secret. But right now there’s nothing to say. He has to wait and see at the end of the season.”
