Real Madrid’s offer for Man Utd and Juve target revealed; the details
19 August at 12:45To many, it would have been a safe bet that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder, would have left the Italian capital over the summer in favour of a move to one of Europe’s top clubs. Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid were amongst the frontrunners for the Serbian’s signature, yet lofty demands from Lazio president Claudio Lotito ensured that the talented young midfielder would remain in Rome for at least another season.
Real Madrid were reportedly interested for some time, even making an offer. Don Balon are reporting that Real Madrid’s highest official offer for the 23-year-old was €95 million; not enough in the eyes of Lotito to warrant a sale. After this, it is reported that Florentino Perez gave up on the dream of signing Milinkovic-Savic, claiming he wasn’t worth the price-tag.
Don Balon report that Milinkovic-Savic would have said yes to Madrid in a heart-beat, but an agreement just wasn’t found – a similar situation to what the Italian press are reporting with AC Milan’s interest. Milinkovic-Savic would have, reportedly, welcomed a move to Milan; yet it just was not fiscally feasible for the Rossoneri.
