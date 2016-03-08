Real Madrid’s plan for dream Mourinho return
22 October at 14:30According to reports from Spanish TV channel El Chiringuito, the Champions League match between Real Madrid and Viktoria Plzen will be Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui’s final game in charge of Los Blancos. Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president, has reportedly a plan in place for a potential dream of Madrid’s.
If the plan to sign Roberto Martinez or Antonio Conte fails, Madrid’s dream, as per El Chiringuito, is to bring back Jose Mourinho. Perez’s plan is to promote Santiago Solari, currently at Real Madrid’s Castilla side, to lead the first team until Mourinho can free himself, or is sacked, from his role at Manchester United.
These reports come hand-in-hand with the rumours that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be heading to Madrid, as they keep up their search for another striker – to potentially replace Karim Benzema. Mourinho and Ibrahimovic have a close working relationship and, therefore, could be reunited in the Spanish capital.
