Real Madrid sabotage Inter move for Argentine starlet
30 October at 11:00Ezequiel Palacios is becoming more and more famous by the day, as the young River Plate midfielder attracts interest from some of Europe’s top clubs. The 20-year-old has been really strongly linked with Inter Milan; who have been working with sporting director Piero Ausilio to try and get a deal completed for Palacios. AC Milan, Inter’s city rivals, have also registered an interest; yet the deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo has occupied both Milan’s time and money.
Everything looked set for Palacios to progress towards Inter but, in the last hours, Real Madrid have launched a plan to steal the Argentine away from the jaws of the Nerazzurri. Madrid representatives are in contact with River Plate and have reportedly put an offer of €20m on the table – offering Palacios one last year in Argentina on loan before completing his move fully next summer.
