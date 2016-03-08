Real Madrid sack Lopetegui, keep door open to Conte
29 October at 21:15Real Madrid have confirmed that they have parted ways with club manager Julen Lopetegui, following the Los Blancos' 5-1 loss to Barcelona in the El Clasico this past weekend.
Lopetegui's position at the helm of affairs at Real had come under scrutiny in recent times, as they had failed to win their last four games in the league, going into the game against Barcelona.
The 5-1 loss though, all but confirmed that Lopetegui will be gone. And Real have now confirmed the sacking of the former Spain boss, who had joined the club before the World Cup began.
The club's Castilla bos Santiago Solari will lead the club on a temporary basis, with Antonio Conte still in the frame to replace the Spaniard.
The statement read: "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today October 29, 2018, has agreed to terminate the contract that linked coach Julen Lopetegui with the club. "
"The club thanks Julen Lopetegui and all his technical team for their effort and work and wishes them the best in their professional career. It will be provisionally replaced by Santiago Solari, who will lead the first team starting tomorrow, Tuesday."
