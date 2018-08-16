Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos: "We learn something from every defeat"
16 August at 22:15Following their defeat in the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid's captain Sergio Ramos sent a message to the fans.
"We learn something from every defeat. We will make this badge win again. Hala Madrid yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever," Sergio Ramos wrote on Instagram.
The Bernabeu side were in the lead in the second half (2-1), but a sloppy mistake from Marcelo lead to a late equaliser for Atletico Madrid, taking the game to extra time. However, Real collapsed and their rivals were able to score two goals in extra time.
Go to comments