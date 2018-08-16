"We learn something from every defeat. We will make this badge win again. Hala Madrid yesterday, today, tomorrow and forever," Sergio Ramos wrote on Instagram.

The Bernabeu side were in the lead in the second half (2-1), but a sloppy mistake from Marcelo lead to a late equaliser for Atletico Madrid, taking the game to extra time. However, Real collapsed and their rivals were able to score two goals in extra time.

