Real Madrid set to re-sign former striker in hunt for vice-Benzema
28 August at 15:10Just over a year ago, on the 30th June 2017, Spanish-Dominican forward Mariano signed for Lyon from Real Madrid for a reported €8 million. In his first season with the Ligue 1 club, Mariano scored 18 times in 34 league matches, demonstrating a true prolificacy that Madrid may have regretted letting go.
However, the latest reports suggest that, as Madrid had a buy-back clause in Mariano’s sale to Lyon, they have exercised it, in an attempt to hijack a move to Sevilla for the player that already looked to be set in stone. The transfer figure this time round is likely to be around €22 million plus bonuses, giving Lyon a pretty €14 million profit in just one year.
Sevilla president, Jose Castro, had this to say: “Real Madrid has informed us that they will exercise the right to re-buy but the player told us he wants to come to us.” However, as revealed by Marca, Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid head coach, rang Mariano in person to convince him to rejoin the team.
