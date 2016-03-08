Real Madrid have signed 19-year-old Moroccan youngster Ayoub Abou from fellow Spanish club Getafe.Abou had appeared 10 ten times for the Getafe Reserves side in the UEFA Youth League, scoring once and assisting once. He is a central midfielder by trade and he is a product of the famed Barcelona youth academy.Abou's agency- Media Base Sports have confirmed that he has signed for Real Madrid and he had left the Getafe training ground to head to the Valdebebas earlier this morning.He has signed a contract which ties him to the Los Blancos till the summer of 2023 and Abou is expected to play regularly for the Castilla side, but will train with the club's first team too.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)