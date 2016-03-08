Real Madrid star admits: ‘We miss Ronaldo’

Real Madrid star Marcelo spoke to media after the Merengues’ away win against Girona: “I was surprised by the substitution, but I respect the decision of Lopetegui”, Marcelo said after being replaced in the 59th minute.



“I am fit, I am feeling well and I always want to play. Ronaldo? He is the best player in the World we will play playing with him.”



Ronaldo joined Juventus for € 112 million in July and Marcelo was also tipped to join the Portuguese star in Turin.



The Old Lady, however, would need to sell Alex Sandro before signing the Brazilian defender who was not wanted out by Florentino Perez.



​Juventus fans still hope Marcelo can join the club anytime in the future as the Brazilian is regarded as the best left defender in the World while Alex Sandro had a disappointing 2017/18 campaign and played pretty badly against Lazio last week-end.

