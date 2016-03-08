Real Madrid star aims dig at Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo

The defender of Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has publicly backed his club teammate Luka Modric to win the FIFA Best Player of the Year award this year.



The football’s governing body announced the list that includes Luka Modric for his achievements of reaching the final of the FIFA 2018 World Cup and also winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.



The other two nominees are Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus and Liverpool super star Mohamed Salah. Cristiano Ronaldo was at Real Madrid along with Luka Modric and Sergio Ramos, but the former star player of Manchester United left the Spanish La Liga side for the club in Turin in the summer transfer window.



"Maybe other players have more marketing or bigger names, Modric deserves to win the award," said Ramos.



"We will see who wins. He's a great friend and there are few players I feel prouder of to have in my team. He's a huge star. He's one of the few people who (if he wins) I'd be as happy for as if they gave it to me."



