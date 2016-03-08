Real Madrid star blasts Ronaldo: We do not care what he says

Following a disappointing result against Ateltico Madrid at the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid were back on their feet last night against Getafe snatching a 2-0 victory.



Real Madrid youngster Dani Ceballos shared a few thoughts on former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, his current coach Julen Lopetegui and his ex-manager Zinedine Zidane.



"Ronaldo will not be there but this should not interest us. What he says will not affect us, we know what Lopetegui wants and we are ready to put it on the field. Did I play little last year? It's a question to ask Zidane. He did not trust me and he made other players play. On an individual level, however, I grew a lot, it was a good experience for me, now I'm matured."



Ceballos took part of Spain's U21 national team in the last Euro, where they finished second to Germany and the Spanish midfielder was named best player in the competition in 2017.

