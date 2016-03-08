Real Madrid star calls Mbappe: 'I would love him here..'
18 September at 16:55Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has said that he would love to have Kylian Mbappe in his side.
In an interview that the defender gave to Le Figaro, he said: "I would always like to have Mbappé in my team, I love him. Both in the national team and in the club. I know his qualities, he is a great player.
"This season he will be in Paris, but we don't know what will happen in the future. From Real Madrid I only have positive things to say to him, he already knows ".
