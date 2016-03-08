Real Madrid star calls Mbappe: 'I would love him here..'

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has said that he would love to have Kylian Mbappe in his side.



In an interview that the defender gave to Le Figaro, he said: "I would always like to have Mbappé in my team, I love him. Both in the national team and in the club. I know his qualities, he is a great player.



"This season he will be in Paris, but we don't know what will happen in the future. From Real Madrid I only have positive things to say to him, he already knows ".