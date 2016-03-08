Real Madrid star Marcelo is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid and could look to reunite with former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo next summer.It is said that Marcelo and Ronaldo share a very good friendship from their days together at Real Madrid. More so, Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes has previously represented Marcelo.Spanish outlet El Confidencial state that Marcelo is intent on leaving Real Madrid soon and he could seek a move to Juventus at the next possible chance of being allowed to move.It is reported by the outlet that Marcelo's relationship with Julen Lopetegui has not taken off and that is one reason for why he isn't liking his life at the Bernabeu now.Rumors have linked him with a move to Juventus, who were looking to allow Alex Sandro leave.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)