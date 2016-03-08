Real Madrid star 'never thought of' Juventus move
09 August at 09:30Real Madrid left-back Marcelo has given an interview to the Gazzetta dello Sport, where he discussed a number of topics; including those rumours that have existed over the past year linking him with a move to Serie A side Juventus.
Marcelo was reportedly considered a Juve target since Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid for Turin; the duo being good friends.
"In my head there never was this idea (to wear the shirt of Juventus). I always felt connected to Real Madrid and madridismo. I was often approached by Italian clubs, but they were only rumours. The truth is that I love Real, it is my home and the best club in the world.
"When you sign with Real Madrid you know you can win everything, but certainly what has made this club in Europe in these years is a difficult record to match or overcome. Winning everything we won was the result of the greatness of Real as an effort. And the humility with which we played every game has always made the difference. Someone may think that we are convinced that we are stronger, but the secret is the opposite: if we have won so much it is because we always have watched from below and not underestimated opponents, instead respecting them."
