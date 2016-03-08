Real Madrid star ready to welcome Neymar

Real Madrid striker Lucas Vazquez spoke during an advertising event about the Blancos transfer market and the possible arrival of Neymar among the Galacticos. Bernabéu Digital reports his words: "I must continue to work and try to exploit the opportunities that I hope can come. Neymar? I think it's early to talk about purchases, we'll see what happens. It’s clear, however, that Neymar is a great player, a world star that all the teams would like to have among their ranks ".



Lucas Vasquez, aged 27, has started playing football with Real Madrid B and spent his whole career in the Blancos world, except for the season 2014-15 when he moved to Espanyol where he played 33 matches scoring 3 goals. In this season Vazquez, who has won 3 Champions League, has taken part in 7 La Liga matches wearing Real Madrid shirt, without scoring any goal. He has collected 9 caps with Spanish national team.

