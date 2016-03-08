Real Madrid star ready to welcome Neymar
19 October at 17:08Real Madrid striker Lucas Vazquez spoke during an advertising event about the Blancos transfer market and the possible arrival of Neymar among the Galacticos. Bernabéu Digital reports his words: "I must continue to work and try to exploit the opportunities that I hope can come. Neymar? I think it's early to talk about purchases, we'll see what happens. It’s clear, however, that Neymar is a great player, a world star that all the teams would like to have among their ranks ".
Lucas Vasquez, aged 27, has started playing football with Real Madrid B and spent his whole career in the Blancos world, except for the season 2014-15 when he moved to Espanyol where he played 33 matches scoring 3 goals. In this season Vazquez, who has won 3 Champions League, has taken part in 7 La Liga matches wearing Real Madrid shirt, without scoring any goal. He has collected 9 caps with Spanish national team.
