Real Madrid star refuses to rule out reunion with Ronaldo at Juve

Marcelo is one of Real Madrid's top veteran players as Juventus have been after him for a while now. With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Juventus, Marcelo has also been rumored to be interested in the bianconeri as he is a close friend of Ronaldo's. Here is what the Brazilian wingback had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press alongside Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos: "Juventus? I know Ronaldo decided to join them but I don't want to talk about it now. We are here to play a final and we are fully focused on the game. It isn't time to talk about transfer rumors...". ​



HIS FUTURE IS ATTACHED TO ALEX SANDRO'S - If Juve are to make a push for Marcelo in the future, it means that they will want to sell Alex Sandro. PSG have been interested in Alex Sandro as the only way Marcelo could join Juve is if his Brazilian counter-part leaves the club. Juve's market seems to be pretty much closed for now but maybe in the future a Marcelo move could be on the cards for them...