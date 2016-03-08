Real Madrid star reveals to friends that he wants Inter move
11 September at 16:45It was an eventful summer for Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder first demonstrated his abilities on the biggest stage, helping his Croatia side reach the World Cup final and winning the ‘golden ball’ award for best player. Then, after the World Cup had concluded, Inter Milan showed a willingness to sign the Croatian.
One thing led to another and Inter were eventually discouraged by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who said that he wasn’t willing to sell the Croatian, at least not for a modest fee.
According to the latest reports from SportMediaset however, Modric has spoken to his closest friends at a birthday party held for the midfielder, expressing his desires to them that he wants to challenge Ronaldo in the colours of the Nerazzurri.
Therefore, Inter will likely try again for the midfielder in the winter transfer window or, if this does not work, they will plan another assault next summer.
