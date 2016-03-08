Real Madrid undergoes surgery
25 September at 16:15Real Madrid star Isco has undergone surgery for appendicitis, Spanish media claim.
Isco has had a great start to the season with two goals and one assist in the opening seven games of the season.
The talented attacking midfielder, who was linked with a move to Juventus a few years ago, will skip Real Madrid games against Sevilla and Atletico, reports in Spain claim.
The 26-year-old is regarded as one of the players that won’t make Cristiano Ronaldo missed at the Santiago Bernabeu after that the Portuguese joined Juventus for € 112 million last summer.
Both Isco and Asensio are probably the most exciting players at Real right now and both of them will be given more responsibilities after the departure of the legendary striker who became Real Madrid’s best striker in the club’s history.
Isco is expected to recover in time for the return Champions League clash against Roma at the end of November.
