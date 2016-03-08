Real Madrid star: 'Why Ronaldo should win the Ballond'Or'
20 September at 15:15The Ballon d’Or race is heating up, and everyone has their opinion on who should be winning it. Every season, for the last 10 years, it has been either Leo Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.
However, this season, there is a third player in the summer for the prestigious award. Luka Modric has been tipped by many to win the Ballon d’Or after taking home the UEFA Player of the year award.
Casemiro was asked who his pick was to win the Frace Football award this year, and surprisingly, he did not pick his Real Madrid teammate. The Brazilian opted to go with Cristiano Ronaldo and not Luka Modric.
"Luka's year has been spectacular. But, in my opinion, I would give it to Cristiano Ronaldo because he has been the best throughout last season." Casemiro told reporters in a post-match interview.
The Portuguese helped Madrid win the Champions League last season while Modric played a vital role as well. But the Croatian's performances at the World Cup have given him the edge, and many believe that he will be winning the award this year.
