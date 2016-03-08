Agent of Real Madrid starlet Achraf Hakimi has claimed that he’s love to see his client move to Napoli where he would find his former manager Carlo Ancelotti.The Italian manager has taken over at Napoli and is reportedly willing to reunite with the Morocco International who had little game time with Real Madrid this season.“He is a player of Real Madrid but the club has not informed us about his intention to leave”, Alejandro Camano told Radio Kiss Kiss.“I’d love to see the player join Napoli and I am happy that Ancelotti likes him.”Achraf Hakimi 19, has 61 appearances with Real Madrid combining games played in the youth sector and those in the senior team.The Morocco starlet played 9 games La Liga games last season scoring 2 goals.Hakimi joined Real Madrid’s in 2015 and started to play in the Youth Sector. He can play as full-back or defensive winger.