Real Madrid starlet reveals he turned down more money at Barcelona
20 March at 15:15Vinicius Jr has had his breakthrough season for Real Madrid this season. With Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in the summer, and a failure or reluctance to properly replace him, the young Brazilian starlet has had more chances to impress - and impress he has.
The 18-year-old forward joined Madrid from Flamengo for around €46m; a new record fee actually received by a Brazilian club and showing a true statement of intent for the future. The Brazilian has 4 goals this season for Madrid; 2 in the league and 2 in the cup.
Speaking to Cadena Ser, Vinicius revealed more about his chance to join Barcelona instead of Madrid; and why he chose the Spanish capital over Catalonia.
"I was also wanted by Barcelona and they offered me more money, but the Real project convinced me more. I could never play for Barça now, I want to stay forever at Real."
