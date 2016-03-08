Real Madrid starlet reveals he turned down more money at Barcelona

20 March at 15:15
Vinicius Jr has had his breakthrough season for Real Madrid this season. With Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in the summer, and a failure or reluctance to properly replace him, the young Brazilian starlet has had more chances to impress - and impress he has. 

The 18-year-old forward joined Madrid from Flamengo for around €46m; a new record fee actually received by a Brazilian club and showing a true statement of intent for the future. The Brazilian has 4 goals this season for Madrid; 2 in the league and 2 in the cup.

Speaking to Cadena Ser, Vinicius revealed more about his chance to join Barcelona instead of Madrid; and why he chose the Spanish capital over Catalonia.

"​I was also wanted by Barcelona and they offered me more money, but the Real project convinced me more. I could never play for Barça now, I want to stay forever at Real."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.