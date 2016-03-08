€70m Liverpool target agrees terms with Real Madrid: the situation
16 June at 10:25Reports from Sky Italia state that while Alisson has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, there is a difference in valuation between Roma's demands and what the Los Blancos are offering.
It is said that the first meeting involving Roma and Real Madrid saw the Spanish clubs make an offer of 55 million euros plus bonuses, but Roma are holding out for a fee of about 80 million euros.The Los Blancos are said to be desperate to sign Alisson, with Keylor Navas all but set to depart this summer.
Alisson has already agreed personal terms on a five-year deal with Real, but the two clubs are yet to reach a deal within themselves.
Real will offer a fee of 60 million plus bonuses next week and while it will be lower than Roma's demands, Real see Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois as an alternative.
Liverpool have already had a bid of 50 million euros rejected by Roma for Alisson.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
