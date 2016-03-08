Real Madrid take pole in race for Barca and Juve target
16 October at 20:45As has been reported by Spanish web portal Don Balon, Real Madrid have accelerated in the race for Bayern Munich’s Spanish central midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Alcantara, known as Thiago, initially grew up in the youth system at Barcelona alongside his brother Rafinha, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter.
Juventus had, alongside Barcelona, expressed an interest in Thiago, who looks set to leave Bavaria at the end of the season. It was reported that the Spaniard was to leave Bayern over the summer just gone, yet nothing official came to be.
The latest reports indicate that Real Madrid are set on Thiago and the player would welcome a move too, with Florentino Perez preparing a €50 million bid for the midfielder. Juve could consider a late move but it is likely that the Bianconeri will either prioritise the mega signing of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic next summer or instead pick a free option in Aaron Ramsey or Adrien Rabiot.
