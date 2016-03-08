Real Madrid target Hazard and Kane as top targets after Ronaldo-Juventus
11 July at 12:30According to reports from English newspaper the Daily Express, Real Madrid are already preparing for life after Cristiano Ronaldo; with the 33-year-old Portuguese star having completed an €105 million move to Turin.
The names suggested by the English media, that are said to be on top of Florentino Perez’s wish-list, are Chelsea’s Belgian winger Eden Hazard and Tottenham Hotspur’s English centre-forward, Harry Kane.
After early reports suggested that Neymar was Madrid’s number one priority, freeing him from Paris Saint-Germain could be a lot harder than it would be to pursue either Hazard or Kane. Hazard put in a great performance, yet it was not ultimately enough, in last night’s World Cup semi-final between France and Belgium. Meanwhile, Harry Kane prepares to lead out England tonight as they do battle with Croatia.
Kane and Hazard would likely cost over €100 million each; a hefty sum but one that Madrid can afford, and require, with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments