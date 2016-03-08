Real Madrid: Neymar is no longer non-transferable for PSG
19 July at 17:20Paris St Germain has super stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the club whom they signed from Barcelona and AS Monaco in the summer transfer window of 2017.
Real Madrid lost their super star Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portuguese professional footballer left them and travelled to Italy to join Juventus in the summer transfer window. Now, the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez wants to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with the PSG star Neymar.
As per the information gathered by Mundo Deportivo, Paris St Germain have now considered the star of the Brazil national team is no longer no transferable in the summer transfer window. This means they could allow the former
Barcelona star join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.
Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi will only consider a transfer for an astronomical feel that should exceed 200 million euros to allow Neymar go.
