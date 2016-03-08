Real Madrid target stalling on new Tottenham contract
25 August at 12:35Real Madrid target and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Christian Eriksen is reportedly stalling on signing a new deal at Spurs, amidst rumors of interest from other European giants.
The Daily Mail state that while Eriksen's current deal runs out in the summer of 2020, negotiations with the talismanic Dane have not progressed since Eriksen is demanding a similar salary as Harry Kane.
Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been linked with the former Ajax sensation, who has started both of Tottenham's first two Premier League games against Newcastle and Fulham.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
