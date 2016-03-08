Real Madrid target updates the situation regarding his future at Chelsea
08 July at 19:00One of the most wanted goalkeepers in world football is Thibaut Courtois, especially after his heroic performance against Brazil in Belgium’s World Cup quarter final. Both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are interested in signing the tall Belgian, as the player would prefer a move back to Madrid.
It was reported earlier this week that Courtois wants to return to Madrid, to be with his children, who currently live with his ex in the Spanish capital. Now, Courtois himself has spoken about his future.
“At this moment I do not think about that, I’m at the World Cup, which can mark our generation and we must remain totally focused. Then, within 8-9 days, I will decide what is best for me.”
A selfless approach from the Chelsea keeper but one which may worry Chelsea fans, as it appears as though he is suggesting that he is thinking about moving away from London.
For now, all eyes turn to his performances in the World Cup as he prepares to take on France with his Belgium side on Tuesday.
