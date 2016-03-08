Real Madrid target young Manchester United forward for post-Ronaldo era
06 July at 11:20According to OK Diary, Real Madrid are renewing interest in Manchester United’s young English forward, Marcus Rashford.
Rashford has been a product of Manchester United’s youth academy and has been linked with a potential loan move out of Old Trafford this summer; with Leiecester City appearing favourites a few weeks ago.
However, in OK Diary’s latest reports, Real Madrid are now circling for the forward – who scored one of the spot kicks in England’s historic, first ever, World Cup penalty shootout victory over Colombia earlier this week.
Rashford will be hoping to get a chance to impress against Sweden on Saturday – whilst Madrid pick up their pursuit of a replacement for potentially Juventus-bound forward, Cristiano Ronaldo.
Rashford has demonstrated a flair, athleticism and finishing ability – all of which would make him a potentially valuable acquisition for Los Blancos. Real Madrid are also said to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
