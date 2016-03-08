Real Madrid targeting Juventus superstar

Real Madrid is currently going through a somewhat negative period, with the Los Blancos failing to win or score in their last three matches across all competitions. As a result, club president Florentino Perez is looking to strengthen the team in the next two transfer markets and has identified a Serie A star as a potential reinforcement.



According to Don Balon in Spain, Perez is looking to sign Paulo Dybala from Juventus after a very disappointing summer. The source also reports that the Argentinian striker is a more likely addition than Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.



Dybala is currently in fine form after scoring a hattrick against Young Boys in the Champions League and gradually improving even his performances in Serie A. The attacker is also a part of Argentina's squad for the upcoming matches.



Perez will have to offer the Bianconeri a large sum of money to convince the Italian champions to sell their jewel, most likely a figure over 150 million euro.