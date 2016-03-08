Real Madrid tell Liverpool and Man Utd Asensio price-tag
20 October at 12:45Reports from Spain state that Spanish giants Real Madrid have put Liverpool and Manchester United on alert, after having set a price tag for their winger Marco Asensio.
As published by the Mirror on Saturday, citing Marca as their source, Real Madrid could be willing to sell Asensio in January and there is already a host of potential suitors who could be in the Spaniard's trail in winter.
Real have set a price tag of 113 million euros for Asensio, per the report, which also states that the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been alerted by that.
While Asensio's abilities are undoubted, he has failed to take his game upto the level that he was expected to about two years ago. Due to his lack of development, Real feel that he could well be offloaded soon for the right price.
He has appeared in eight La Liga games for Real, scoring once and assisting once. He started for Spain against Croatia, but came on from the bench in their 3-2 defeat at the hands of England.
Kaustubh Pandey
