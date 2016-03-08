As we recently witnessed with Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid, success and trophies does not always equal longevity at a club. The same appears to be the case with Gareth Bale who has been at the club since 2013 and has provided plenty of exceptional moments but has not always been guaranteed a place in the starting lineup.Plenty of top clubs will be trying their best to sign the Welsh international and a return to the Premier League could be on the cards. Bayern Munich is interested in securing the 28-year-old but, according to the Sunday Mirror, Gareth Bale has said no to the German giants. For Bale, formerly of Tottenham, the first option is to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United in pole position.Bale featured 26 times in La Liga this season but his moment came on the biggest stage with an astonishing overhead kick and late goal from distance in the Champions League Final.