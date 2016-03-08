Real Madrid to meet Hazard’s agent on Saturday Florentino’s maximum bid revealed

Real Madrid are set to meet Eden Hazard’s entourage on Saturday, Sky Sport Italia reports.

The Belgian winger is one of the Merengues’ top summer targets to replace Cristiano Ronaldo who has joined Juventus on a € 112 million deal.



According to Sky Sport, Hazard wants Real Madrid move but the Blues only want to sell him for a huge offer. Real Madrid will meet Hazard’s lawyers as well as the player’s agent/father this coming Saturday when the La Liga giants will make their offer for the Belgian star.

Real Madrid are set to put € 120 million on the table but the proposal of the La Liga giants is not any close to Chelsea’s request.



​According to Il Corriere dello Sport, in fact, Chelsea won’t sell Hazard for a fee below € 220 million.



Hazard, however, is determined to join Real Madrid and his entourage will do everything to convince Chelsea to sell the player to Real Madrid.



