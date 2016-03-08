Real Madrid to offer player as part of deal for Lazio midfielder
24 April at 17:30The summer market is beginning to heat up already and once again Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems to be at the centre of it all. Last summer, a number of clubs were chasing the Serbian midfielder, including Juventus, Milan, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid, amongst others.
The latest reports suggest that Real Madrid are once again keen on the Serbian; with Zidane viewing Milinkovic-Savic as his second preference to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. Pogba is Zidane's number one midfield target for the summer but if he cannot be signed, Los Blancos will turn their attention instead to Milinkovic-Savic.
Rumours suggest that Real Madrid could offer attacking midfielder Dani Ceballos as a part of a player plus cash deal for the promising Serbian midfielder in the Biancocelesti ranks.
