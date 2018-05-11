Real Madrid to outbid Liverpool for Alisson?
12 May at 09:50Spanish giants Real Madrid will outbid Premier League giants Liverpool in their chase to sign Roma goalkeeper Alisson, Sky Italia report.
The 25-year-old giallorossi goalkeeper joined Roma from Brazilian side Internacional in the summer of 2016 and has become one of the world's best goalkeepers since then. This season has been his breakout campaign, as the Brazilian has appeared 36 times under Eusebio di Francesco, becoming a really important part of the side.
Sky Italia report that Real Madrid are likely to make a big move to sign Alisson this summer and that move will effectively outbid Liverpool.
Real are eyeing replacements for Keylor Navas and while David de Gea tops their list, they know that the Spaniard will not leave Manchester United and hence see Alisson as the perfect replacement for Navas.
While contacts between Los Blancos executives and Alisson's entourage have been there, he will sign a new contract at Roma, which will extend his stay at the club from 2021 to 2022. Doing this will make sure that Roma will only accept offers in the region of 80 million euros to 100 million euros for the stopper and Real will be willing to pay that fee, as they look to acquire the services of Alisson.
The stopper's current deal ends in 2021 and he earns 1.5 million euros a season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
