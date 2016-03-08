Spanish giants Real Madrid are ready to report Inter Milan to UEFA about their talks for Luka Modric.It is said that Luka Modric could be seriously considering his Real Madrid future, with Inter Milan ready to make a move and having held initial talks with the player. The Croatian is set to hold talks with Florentino Perez to get a clarification about his future.A report from Foxsports says that Inter are set to be reported to UEFA by Real Madrid, who are very irritated at the nerazzurri for trying to unsettle the Croatian midfielder. Inter's move for Modric could go against FFP rulings.It is said that Inter will use sponsorships funds from their owners- The Suning Group, to fund a move for Modric, but funding transfers that way is not accepted by UEFA.Modric will arrive in Madrid tomorrow with his agents to talk to Perez and could well announce his decision to leave the Los Blancos.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)