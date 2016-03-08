Real Madrid transfer: Juve & Inter offers for Liverpool target rejected, Bale heir chosen
05 May at 21:30Juventus continue to be linked with Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio however, they face other competition from Serie A.
According to As in Spain the Bianconeri’s rivals, Inter, have already sent an offer to Real Madrid for the for the playmaker. It is rumoured that the offer exceeds 100 million euros, but Los Blancos insist they will not sell the player for any less than his 700 million release clause.
Asensio has made 27 appearances for the capital side, however, he as only managed to produce 1 goal and 6 assists in that time, the goal coming all the way back in September in a 1 – 0 victory over Espanyol.
Despite a poor season, Madrid maintain the player is not for sale and that Inter and Juve will have to look elsewhere.
Juventus have also been heavily linked with Asensio’s teammate Isco, who is another who has endured a disappointing campaign at the Bernadeau
Real Madrid are also said to be linked to have identified Ajax’s David Neres as the replacement for Gareth Bale, who has is expected to leave due to his poor relationship with Zidane.
