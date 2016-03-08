Real Madrid troubles push Luka Modric to Inter

It has been one of the most followed and full of turns of events transfer’s stories of the summer: now it’s coming back to life. Luka Modric, after a long negotiation, has rejected Inter offer and decided to stay at Real Madrid.



But Inter have never given up their dream to take the Croatian playmaker who could help them to make the definitive leap in quality, in order to be able to compete for winning Scudetto and Champions League as Juventus do.

The current situation of Real Madrid, with the seventh position in La Liga and the troubles with Lopetegui, are pushing Modric to think again about the opportunity of leaving the Blancos, with his contract expiring in 2020: and Inter are ready to take advantage from every signal they will receive from him.



Inter management are also watching other players for the role of playmaker, in case that Modric deal failed.



Emanuele Giulianelli