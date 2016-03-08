Real Madrid ultimatum: Barça decisive for Lopetegui, Conte in pole

Real Madrid could give their under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui an ultimatum if the Merengues fail to make a quick u-turn to recover from a very disappointing start to the season.



The Champions League winners, in fact, have 5 wins, 4 defeats and 2 draws in the opening 11 games of the season and according to Il Corriere Dello Sport, Barcelona’s poor form is one of the reasons why Florentino Perez has not taken action yet.



The Blaugrana, in fact, have not had a better start to the season than their historic rivals. Ernesto Valverde’s side did only racked up four points in the last three La Liga games and are just one point ahead of Real Madrid in the table currently led by Andre Silva’s Sevilla.



After the International break, Real Madrid will face Leganes and Viktoria Plzen but the real challenge for Lopetegui will be the Clasico clash that will be played on the 28th of October. Should Real Madrid lose the match against Barcelona, Lopetegui could be sacked with Antonio Conte is in pole position to replace him.

