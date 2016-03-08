Real Madrid unlikely to sell Kovacic to rivals Atletico, return to Madrid expected



The current Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic will return to Real Madrid in June, according to Cadena Ser, Atletico Madrid has their eyes on the Croatian midfielder, but Los Blancos have made it known that the player is not for sale at least to Colchoneros.



Inter has also been linked with their former player but it now appears that Madrid sees his future back in Spain with Zidane.



Kovacic’s time in England has received mixed reviews, with his lack of goals and assist coming as the major criticism, the midfielder has only managed 2 in 28 appearances this year,

