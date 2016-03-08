Real Madrid unveiled €45m signing. Ronaldo: ‘He is the best Brazilian starlet’

Vinicius has arrived. Real Madrid presented him to the fans today as they consider him to be ready to play with their team. According to Marca, it will now be up to the head coach to decide if he should first start with Real B or if he can start right away with the first team. Here is what Florentino Perez had to say on the matter:



" We want to keep finding top youngsters to add to the team. Odriozola is young and so is Vinicius. He is a top talent and he wanted to choose us so we are very happy".



Here is now with Vinicius said: "This is the best opportunity for me. I want to prove that I deserve to be here. I am in the best club in the world and I am only 18 years old. My family is very important to me and have helped me a lot...". Even Cristiano Ronaldo himself said that :" Vinicius is the best Brazilian talent out there". Real Madrid dished out 45 million euros to get him from Flamengo....