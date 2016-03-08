Real Madrid v AC Milan preview: Rossoneri look to head into new season on a high

In what will be the last friendly of the pre-season of both the clubs this term, Real Madrid will play Serie A giants AC Milan at the Santiago Bernabeu.



The friendly will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the famous European Cup final of 1958, in which the Los Blancos had picked up a 3-2 win in extra time, after the game was tied 2-2 in normal time.



The Los Blancos have played three friendlies so far, out of which they've lost one against Manchester United. They've won against Juventus and Roma in the other two games. And Milan will be their last pre-season friendly and their third against a Serie A side.



The rossoneri though, have played four friendlies prior to this one and they've won two of them- one against Novara and one against Barcelona. They've lost the other two against Premier League giants Tottenham and Manchester United.



Luka Modric, whose future is currently under stern doubt at Real Madrid, has already returned to training and will feature against the rossoneri despite all the speculation surrounding his possible move to Inter Milan.



Predicted line-ups: Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Nacho, Ramos, Reguilon; Ceballos, Kroos, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Asensio.



AC Milan: Reina; Calabria, Romagnoli, Caldara, Strinic; Kessie, Locatelli, Calhanoglu; Suso, Cutrone, Borini.

Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)