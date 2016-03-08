Real Madrid, Valdano: "No one like Cristiano Ronaldo..."
08 October at 19:45Cristiano Ronaldo moved from Real Madrid to Juventus this past summer as this was the big move of the off-season indeed. Ex-Real Madrid director Jorge Valdano spoke to the press about the Portuguese legend (via IlBianconero), here is what he had to say on the matter:
"Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo? Well in this moment in time, there is a lack of faith at Real. Cristiano? He always wanted to score goals, you can see that he isn't with Real Madrid anymore since they have been struggling. He is the best player in the history of the club and you can see that they currently miss him. Let's see how things go for the club...".
Real Madrid have been struggling to score goals without Ronaldo where as Juve are doing very well so far. Let's see how both clubs do in the coming months. For more news on the matter you can visit Calciomercato.com.
