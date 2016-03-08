Real Madrid vs. Juventus: Likely line-ups
04 August at 21:45At midnight, Juventus will take on Real Madrid in their last game of the International Champions Cup, having won their previous two games against Bayern Munich and Benfica. Here are the likely formations for both teams, according to Sky
Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Marchisio; Bernardeschi, Favilli, Cancelo.
Real Madrid (4-3-3): Casilla; Odriozola, Vallejo, Sanchez, Theo; Valverde, Llorente, Ceballos; Vinicius, Benzema, Bale.
21-year-old Andrea Favilli will once against play from the first minute, after scoring three goals in Juventus' pre-season so far.
Get ready for our last match in this year's @IntChampionsCup against @realmadriden by checking out our match preview— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 4 augusti 2018
https://t.co/B9E0k2iKqh #CONTAJUS #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/ufqMf25MLt
