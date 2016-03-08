Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; De Sciglio, Benatia, Barzagli, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Marchisio; Bernardeschi, Favilli, Cancelo.

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Casilla; Odriozola, Vallejo, Sanchez, Theo; Valverde, Llorente, Ceballos; Vinicius, Benzema, Bale.

21-year-old Andrea Favilli will once against play from the first minute, after scoring three goals in Juventus' pre-season so far.

At midnight, Juventus will take on Real Madrid in their last game of the International Champions Cup, having won their previous two games against Bayern Munich and Benfica. Here are the likely formations for both teams, according to Sky