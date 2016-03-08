Real Madrid want a former Barcelona defender

Bartra Barcellona sguardo
30 October at 17:10
Real Madrid are looking for new players for the defensive line, after the many goals suffered during this catastrophic starting season. A new name for January, according to the TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, is the defender of Betis Sevilla born in 1992, Marc Bartra, grown up in the Barcelona’s Cantera.

Marc Bartra made his first-team debut with Barcelona on 14 February 2010, coming on as a substitute for Jeffrén Suárez for the final 30 minutes of a 1–2 loss against Atlético Madrid at the Vicente Calderón Stadium. He remained at Barcelona until 2016, when he was sold to Borussia Dortmund: after a season spent in Bundesliga he has joined Betis Sevilla in 2018.

Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.