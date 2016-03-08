Real Madrid want a former Barcelona defender

Real Madrid are looking for new players for the defensive line, after the many goals suffered during this catastrophic starting season. A new name for January, according to the TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, is the defender of Betis Sevilla born in 1992, Marc Bartra, grown up in the Barcelona’s Cantera.



Marc Bartra made his first-team debut with Barcelona on 14 February 2010, coming on as a substitute for Jeffrén Suárez for the final 30 minutes of a 1–2 loss against Atlético Madrid at the Vicente Calderón Stadium. He remained at Barcelona until 2016, when he was sold to Borussia Dortmund: after a season spent in Bundesliga he has joined Betis Sevilla in 2018.

Emanuele Giulianelli