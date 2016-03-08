Real Madrid want Milan goalkeeper as Navas replacement
22 August at 16:15Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly want to sign Pepe Reina as a replacement for the experienced Keylor Navas.
While it was Gigio Donnarumma who was expected to leave Milan at one point after being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, it is a Reina who could be heading out of the San Siro doors this summer.
AS in Spain say that Real want Reina as an understudy to Thibaut Courtois as Keylor Navas is being expected to leave the Los Blancos side this summer and has been linked with a move to PSG themselves.
And Reina's profile has been identified as ideal both for the Spanish charisma and for his international experience. In addition to the company leadership, even the senior members of the Real locker room gave approval to the arrival of Reina .
And Milan would not oppose the exit of the former Napoli man, who has a very high wage to be just a second. Reina himself would not reject a transfer to Real, where he would have the opportunity to return to a team ready to play a leading role in Europe.
